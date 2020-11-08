Parents banned from smacking children as new law comes into force in Scotland

Scotland on Saturday became the first part of Britain to make it illegal for parents to smack their children.

The Scottish Parliament introduced a new law that removes the defense of reasonable chastisement if a parent or carer physically punishes or disciplines their child.

Wales is expected to follow suit with the introduction of a ban by 2022, media reports said.

A spokesperson for the Scottish government in Edinburgh said, “This means that all forms of physical punishment of children will be against the law in Scotland, and children will have with the same legal protection from assault as adults.”

A change in the law now applies to acts of physical punishment or physical discipline carried out after Nov. 7.

Until now the law in Scotland meant parents could use the defense of reasonable chastisement to justify punishing their children.

The government described banned forms of physical punishment as smacking, skelping, spanking and slapping.

The ban on all physical punishment was backed in the Scottish Parliament a year ago by 84 votes to 29 after a new bill was put forward by politician John Finnie, a former police officer.

Scottish Children’s Minister Maree Todd said, “I’m very pleased that Scotland has become the first part of the UK to legislate to ensure that children, without exception, have the same protection from assault as adults.”

“This outdated defense has no place in a modern Scotland,” Todd said. “It can never be reasonable to strike a child.”