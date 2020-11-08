Turkish forces start withdrawing from base in Syria’s Idlib

The Turkish forces started withdrawing from another base in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday, a war monitor reported.

After dismantling its equipment in the military observation point in the Mar Hatat area in the southern countryside of Idlib, the Turkish forces started their withdrawal on Sunday morning, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Earlier this month, the UK-based watchdog group said the Turkish forces are withdrawing from an observation point in the Sher Maghar area in Hama province.

The Turkish forces have completely withdrawn from a military observation point in the town of Morek in Hama.

The withdrawals are part of Turkish-Russian agreements that will see Turkish withdrawal from areas that have been captured by the Syrian army.

The Turkish observation points were set up in areas in the countryside of Idlib and Hama to observe a cease-fire supported by Russia and Turkey.