Tokyo stocks end sharply higher after Biden declares win in presidential race

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index closing at a fresh 29-year high, after Democrat Joe Biden declared victory in the U.S. presidential election, which settled market concerns over political uncertainty.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped 514.61 points, or 2.12 percent, from Friday to close the day at 24,839.84, marking its highest closing level since Nov. 5, 1991.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 23.41 points, or 1.41 percent, to finish at 1,681.90.

Precision instrument, nonferrous metal and marine transportation-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.