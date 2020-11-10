Austria’s Kurz to meet Macron in Paris ahead of EU talks on terror response

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday that he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday for talks before a scheduled video summit with other European Union (EU) leaders to discuss a joint response to recent terror attacks.

Kurz and Macron will hold “a working meeting to discuss the common fight” against terrorism, the Austrian chancellor tweeted.

After their meeting, the two leaders will take part in a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the European response to the terrorist threat, Kurz said.

Macron had planned to visit Vienna after last Monday’s deadly terrorist attack. The visit was canceled because of the coronavirus situation. On Macron’s behalf, French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune and Charles Michel paid a condolence visit to Vienna on Monday.

On the evening of Nov. 2, a terrorist attack took place in Vienna’s inner city when a gunman opened fire on people enjoying a last-night out at Vienna’s cafes and restaurants before the start of a coronavirus lockdown. The 20-year-old perpetrator was “quickly neutralized” and killed by police.

Four civilians were killed, and 22 others were injured in the attack, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has said. According to the Chinese Embassy in Austria, a Chinese Austrian was killed and a Chinese citizen injured in the terror attack.