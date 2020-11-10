Turkey’s president accepts resignation of finance minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the resignation of Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak, a statement from the Presidency’s Communications Directorate said on Monday.

“As a result of the evaluation by our president, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak’s request to resign has been accepted,” said the statement, adding that Erdogan appreciated his “successes,” as Turkey was able to “get less damage” during the global crisis thanks to Albayrak’s efforts.

The presidency’s statement came one day after Albayrak, who is also Erdogan’s son-in-law, issued a resignation post on his Instagram account on late Sunday.

“After serving in ministerial posts for nearly five years, I took the decision not to continue my duty (as finance minister) due to health issues,” he said.