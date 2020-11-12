Iran exports 700,000 bpd of oil since March: official

Iran has been exporting some 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil on average since the beginning of the Iranian year on March 20, an Iranian official told semi-official news agency Fars on Wednesday.

“In the current year, Iran has sold an average of about 700,000 bpd of oil,” the deputy head of Iran’s Budget and Planning Organization Hamid Pourmohammadi stated.

The figure was brought about with no further details when discussing the finances of the Iranian government, in the context of the different exchange rates existing in the Iranian currency market.

There have been press reports in the last months about a sharp rise in Iranian oil shipments, although specific figures and destinations are usually not disclosed, under the impact of the U.S. government’s policy of “maximum pressure.”