Israel gets new warship from Germany

– Israel’s navy on Wednesday received from Germany a new missile ship aimed to defend the country’s natural gas fields.

“Magen” is the first in a fleet of four advanced “Saar 6” warships which are capable of intercepting cruise missiles. The other three are expected to arrive in Israel “in the next few years,” a military spokesperson said in a statement.

The warship, delivered from the German shipyard company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, will be “an integral part of the Israel’s naval defense and will be an important tier in the defense system of the economic waters and the naval energy resources of Israel,” the army said.

Navy Commander Eli Sharvit said that the new fleet “will optimally deal with future challenges in the naval arena.”

Israel’s gas fields are located off the Mediterranean shores of Haifa in northern Israel. The Israeli government decided to purchase the warships after fears over a possible attack by Hezbollah, a militia based in Lebanon, on the gas fields.