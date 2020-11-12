Israeli researchers develop AI tech for early detection of suicidal tendencies

Israeli researchers have developed an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology for early detection of suicidal tendencies, the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) said Wednesday.

The new development is done by researchers from the Technion and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The researcher developed a set of new tools that can track early signs of suicidal tendencies among the entire population by conducting automatic text analysis of social network content.

Researchers have analyzed more than 80,000 Facebook posts written by adults and comparing their language usage patterns with a complex psychological index.

Their analysis found a surprising conclusion: People with real suicidal tendencies rarely use explicitly alarming words in their posts. Instead, they are more likely to use negative descriptive words, curse words, expressions of emotional distress, and descriptions of negative physiological states.

“This breakthrough has very important applications for identifying people in distress and providing help on time. It is capable of saving lives,” the researchers concluded.