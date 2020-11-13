Rwandan prisons reinforce measures to contain COVID-19 spread

The Rwanda Correctional Services has reinforced measures aimed at containing further spread of COVID-19 among inmates, following an outbreak of COVID-19 in a prison in Kigali, the agency said Thursday.

Rwanda on late Wednesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the Nyarugenge Prison here, days after the government reported 13 cases in a prison in Rwamagana district, Eastern Province.

“In partnership with the Ministry of Health, the prisons authority has isolated inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 in part of the correctional centers and they are receiving treatment,” George Rwigamba, commissioner general of Rwanda Correctional Services, told the national broadcaster Rwanda Television in a news program.

The trial of suspects who were supposed to appear in court will continue to be done via video conferencing, said the head of the prison authority, adding that visits to inmates have been suspended in all correctional centers.

None of prison staff has contracted the virus so far, and it was still not clear how the virus spread to the correctional centers, he said.

The Rwandan Health Ministry on Thursday evening reported seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 5,319, with 4,974 recoveries and 41 deaths.