Slovenia tightens COVID-19 restrictions for 2 weeks

Slovenia on Thursday decided to tighten its restrictive measures for 14 days to curb the spread of coronavirus, returning the country roughly to the spring level of lockdown.

According to the decision, public transportation will be shut down and all non-essential stores will close. All gatherings except those of persons in the same household will be completely banned.

Such measures as banning movement between municipalities and closing schools and kindergartens continue to take effect. Exemptions for crossing the border without quarantining will be narrowed as of Monday.

“I firmly believe that without (the new measures) we cannot speak about a return to normal life,” Minister of Health Tomaz Gantar announced at a press conference.

Since Oct. 19 when Slovenia declared a 30-day state of coronavirus epidemic, gatherings of more than six persons have been prohibited. While it extended COVID-19 restrictions again on Nov. 5, more services and businesses were allowed to restart.

Slovenia on Thursday reported 1,925 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 50,780, according to official figures.

Late on Tuesday, the country adopted the sixth package of intervention measures worth roughly 1 billion euros (about 1.18 billion U.S. dollars) to mitigate the effects of the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.