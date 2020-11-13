UNICEF provides medical protective equipment for vaccination sites in Libya

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday said it has provided medical protective equipment for vaccination sites and health facilities in Libya in a bid to ensure the continuity of immunization schedules of local children.

“In the aftermath of the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations in Libya were halted in March 2020. This was mostly due to lack of preparedness and non-availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and sanitizers at vaccination sites,” UNICEF said in a statement.

“To insure continuity of the critical Expanded Program on Immunization, UNICEF procured PPE for targeted health facilities and vaccination sites,” the statement said.

UNICEF will hold meetings and develop a plan with the Libyan National Center for Disease Control for the provision of masks and sanitizers to benefit 700 vaccination sites across Libya, an amount that is expected to be sufficient for four months, it said.

UNICEF and the World Health Organization have recently expressed concern over severe shortage of vaccines for children in Libya, urging local authorities to secure the immediate release of funds to replenish the country’s vaccine supply.