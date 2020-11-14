Asia-Pacific countries vow to boost cooperation for sustainable connectivity

Recognizing the COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread socio-economic impacts and disruptions across Asia-Pacific, officials called for a rethink on the future development of sustainable transport connectivity and mobility in the region.

Convened by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), a two-day session of the Committee on Transport highlighted pressing regional priorities and areas for policy interventions in the transport sector.

Central to discussions were transformative actions for a more sustainable, efficient and resilient regional transport connectivity against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By anchoring regional connectivity, there is a real opportunity to transform transport systems and services to follow a low-carbon development path, increase the share of clean energy and adopt innovations and emerging smart transport technologies to improve environmental sustainability in Asia and the Pacific,” said UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of UNESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

The Asia-Pacific region has made great efforts to preserve transport connectivity during the pandemic. Member countries of the Asian Highway network have maintained all or a significant part of their land borders open for freight. Freight transport has proceeded with limited interruptions along the Trans-Asian Railway network.

However, significant financial losses sustained by the transport sector will have a lasting impact on its competitiveness in the aftermath of the pandemic. The Asia road freight industry is expected to experience a turnover decline of 21 percent in 2020 and rail freight by 1.7 billion U.S. dollars for 2020 and 2021.

In this regard, the committee also discussed the direction of the next phase of the Regional Action Program for Sustainable Transport Connectivity in Asia and the Pacific (2022-2026).

Held every two years, the Committee on Transport provides countries in the Asia-Pacific region with a platform to exchange views, good practices and recommend policies to align the transport sector with sustainable development objectives.