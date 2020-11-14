Fiji reports 33 fires in last 2 months

There were 33 building fires in the last two months in Fiji, from which 162 families were impacted and the total estimated value of damages is 2.3 million Fijian dollars (around 1.09 million U.S. dollars).

It cost the National Fire Authority (NFA) over 100,000 Fijian dollars (about 47,440 U.S. dollars) to attend to these fires.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane said that businesses, organizations and homeowners whose uninsured properties have been destroyed in a fire in the last five years are now being billed by the NFA for their service.

New data indicates that 79 percent of the properties that were destroyed in fires in the last five years on the island nation were not insured, Sowane said, adding that for attending to these uninsured property fires in the past five years, the NFA has incurred 1.1 million Fijian dollars (about 522,000 U.S. dollars) in costs.

The NFA has said they are working towards building resilient communities and need the support of the people to reduce the number of unwanted fires.

The NFA stressed that fire safety is everyone’s responsibility and people should start adhering to messages on fire safety.