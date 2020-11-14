German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd net result grows in first nine months

German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd said Friday its net result grew to 605 million U.S. dollars in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 272 million dollars year-on-year.

“In this nine-month period, we have achieved a good result and strictly managed our costs while at the same time benefiting from improved market conditions in the third quarter,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, chief executive officer (CEO) of Hapag-Lloyd in a statement.

At the same time, total revenues declined by around one percent year-on-year to 10.5 billion dollars. Hapag-Lloyd noted that the first nine months of the year had been dominated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and a related “sharp fluctuation in demand.”

Transport volumes fell by 3.5 percent year-on-year in the first nine months, according to Hapag-Lloyd. The decrease was “primarily due to a double-digit fall in demand in the second quarter.”

In the third quarter, a “strong demand” for container transports in China and in other Asian countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia contributed positively to Hapag-Lloyd’s business, a spokesperson told Xinhua.

Transport volumes in the trans-Pacific lane increased to 478,000 twenty-foot containers (TEU) in the third quarter, although transport volumes were still below the previous year’s level, according to Hapag-Lloyd.

The transport of consumer goods was a “fundamental driver,” the spokesperson added. Furniture, kitchen and bathroom items, sportswear, but also toys and household appliances are currently in great demand in the United States and Europe.

Due to the overall positive business development in the first nine months and expected rising demand in the fourth quarter, the company already increased its earnings forecast in mid-October, expecting earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) between 1.1 billion and 1.3 billion euros for the full fiscal year 2020.