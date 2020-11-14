Germany reports new daily record of 23,542 COVID-19 cases

Germany on Friday reported a new record of 23,542 COVID-19 infections within one day, bringing the national tally to 751,095, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 increased by 218 to a total of 12,200, said the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

Germany entered a month-long partial lockdown in November, during which stricter contact restrictions are imposed and restaurants and bars are closed.

Minister of Health Jens Spahn said that there would be a “long delay” between health measures being taken and infection numbers decreasing as a result.

In the next few days, it would become apparent if the partial lockdown would “make a difference,” Spahn told the German public broadcaster ARD on Friday.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who require intensive care treatment also continued to go up and increased to 3,186, according to the latest daily situation report by the RKI.

The COVID-19 situation in Germany is “still very serious,” warned RKI President Lothar Wieler on Thursday. “We must be prepared for the situation to worsen in the coming weeks.”

With 55 percent, a majority of German citizens believed that current restrictions would “effectively limit” the increase of infections in the country, according to a new survey published by German public broadcaster ZDF.

Next week, the German and federal state governments are scheduled to assess the country’s COVID-19 situation as well as the restrictive measures, possibly extending the lockdown into December.