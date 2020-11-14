Last batch of Mongolia-donated sheep arrives in China

Trucks carrying 1,800 sheep donated by Mongolia arrived in the China-Mongolia border city of Erenhot in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday.

The delivery is the final batch of a total of 30,000 sheep donated to China by Mongolia in support of China’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The sheep are strong proof of the friendship between the two countries,” said Amgulang, head of the border inspection station at Erenhot, adding that the station has worked to provide safe and efficient clearance procedures for the goods.

Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga in February visited China during a critical stage of China’s COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, and promised to send 30,000 sheep as a token of support.