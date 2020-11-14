Leading Hungarian bedding company sees huge potential in Chinese market at CIIE

Hungarian bedding company Naturtex is looking forward to expanding exports to China after its successful participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), according to the firm’s international business coordinator.

“The CIIE is a great platform with many companies worldwide and a big chance to build cooperation with future clients and partners,” Andrea Dudas told Xinhua on Thursday.

Founded in 1989, Naturtex is a family-run company that produces quilts, pillows, towels, bath mats and bath robes.

The company participated in the CIIE twice, in 2018 and in 2019. In 2018, non-profit organization AMC listed Naturtex as one of the best exhibiting companies of the Hungarian delegation.

Naturtex, with a domestic market share of around 35 percent, sees 80 percent of all turnover coming from exports to more than 60 countries, according to Dudas.

The vast Chinese market is of special importance to the Hungarian firm, she said. “We had several new partners after the expo 2019 and are still on the way to search for cooperation with them.”

“We are looking for clients on the Chinese market, but mainly companies and partners interested in long-term relations, as China is of a great importance in our company’s business,” she added.