No place for Boateng in Bayern’s future plans

2020 treble winner Bayern Munich is setting new marks regarding the future squad.

After the likely departure of David Alaba, the Bavarian’s reconstruction works now seem to affect Jerome Boateng.

Several media reports speak of the 32-year-old having been told by the club’s leaders that his contract, which will expire next year, won’t be extended.

While the former German international is said to be on the list of several European sides, rumors talk about French Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as Bayern’s next target to update their defense.

The 22-year-old can count on an exit clause worth 42 million euros valid for 2021. The central defender would be Bayern’s seventh French player after Lukas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Bouna Sarr and Tanguy Nianzou.

Upamecano has interested Bayern for over two years.

Boateng’s new destination is unknown. Reports speak of the 2013 and 2020 treble winner considering the Premier League (Tottenham, Arsenal), US Major League Soccer or an Asian country as an option.

“I don’t need to be on the same spot all the time. Europe, the US or Asia, all is possible,” the defender said. Regarding the Bundesliga reports speak of a possible return to Hertha BSC, as Berlin is Boateng’s hometown.

Bayern’s harsh decision seems to indicate a new general policy of the club. After the side officially announced negotiations with Alaba have failed, news about Boateng came to light with the Bavarian’s approval.

Insiders report chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and the board have come about to regain the sovereignty on staff policy by setting up strict guidelines.

In the case of Alaba, a controversial public debate seemed to have harmed the club’s reputation. The Austrian was accused to be a money-grabbing player having rejected an offer worth up to 19 million per season.

Alaba claims to have not been given respect and trust by the club. He expressed his deep disappointment about the club’s dealing.

Rummenigge meanwhile said, Alaba’s stay isn’t excluded as soon as the player is accepting the club’s offer.

Boateng’s agent recently talked about his client’s willingness to take up negotiations about a contract extension.

Bayern now is presenting facts to end a 9-year-long successful chapter. While Boateng fought his way back to Bayern’s first eleven, the defender’s injury problems didn’t disappear.

Reports speak of the 2014 world champion having been informed by Bayern’s board member Hasan Salihamidzic about the decision.

Rumors speak of Bayern aiming to, in the future, count on Niklas Suele and Upamecano next to Hernandez, and Alphonso Davies Pavard and Nianzou as defenders.

Boateng has won eight national titles aside from his Champions League achievements in Bayern’s shirt. In March 2019, national coach Joachim Loew excluded him from the German team.