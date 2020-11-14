Russia-Turkey differences on Nagorno-Karabakh won’t undermine cooperation: Kremlin

Russia and Turkey may have different opinions about the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but it will not hinder Moscow-Ankara cooperation at all levels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

In an interview with Russia’s RT broadcaster, Peskov said that Russia disagrees with Turkey’s stance on a military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but the two countries remain in close contact on the issue.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan are constantly in dialogue. In the presence of certain disagreements, cooperation between the two presidents allows us, when necessary, to join efforts in solving a number of regional problems,” he said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Putin signed a joint statement on Monday, agreeing on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh from Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar signed a memorandum on the establishment of a joint center to monitor the Azerbaijan-Armenia ceasefire.

As for the criticism that Russia did not provide due support to Armenia in the deal, Peskov said this wasn’t true.

He reiterated that Russia will honor its obligations to Armenia under the Collective Security Treaty Organization if the conflict spreads to Armenian territory.