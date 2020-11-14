Thailand warns of flash floods from Etau tropical depression

Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources under the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday issued a warning to people residing in southern provinces to brace for flash floods from Friday onward and over the weekend, as the tropical depression “Etau” will make landfall in Thailand from Cambodia.

The depression will strengthen the northeasterly wind, leading to heavy to very heavy rain in southern provinces of the country, causing flash floods in some areas. At Samila Beach in Songkhla province, officials raised yellow flags, to warn tourists that swimming in the sea could put them at risk.

The Office of the Prime Minister had earlier informed provincial administrations to keep people informed of the latest situation and to prepare for evacuations.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on Friday also warned the effects of tropical storm “Vamco”, which is forecast to make landfall in central Vietnam on Nov. 15 and affect Thailand with heavy rain.

Packing winds of up to 100 kph at its center, the storm is heading toward Vietnam at a speed of 20 kph and is steadily gaining in strength, said the department.