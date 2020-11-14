Uzbek state universities to re-open on Nov. 16

Uzbekistan’s state universities will resume full-time education from Nov. 16, the Uzbek Ministry of Higher and Secondary Specialized Education said Friday.

All state universities will resume classes in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, the ministry said.

“Universities have developed plans and schedules for students of each course, and they will try as much as possible so that there is no congestion of a large number of students in one room,” the ministry said.

Uzbek universities were closed in March when the populous Central Asian nation introduced its first lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, and has started distance learning since mid-September.

Both primary and secondary schools have been practicing both face-to-face and distance learning since mid-September.

So far, Uzbekistan has registered 69,680 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 594 deaths and 66,886 recoveries.