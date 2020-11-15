5.3-magnitude quake hits Chile-Argentina border region — USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Chile-Argentina border region at 0933 local time (1233 GMT) on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 142.58 km, was initially determined to be at 24.1603 degrees south latitude and 67.5603 degrees west longitude.

Chile shares a long border of about 3,000 miles (4,828 km) with Argentina on its east. No casualties or property losses have been reported so far.

Chile is one of the countries with the most seismic movement on the planet as its western border forms part of the Ring of Fire, where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.