Coronavirus found on imported frozen pork in Shaanxi

A packaging sample from imported frozen pork in the city of Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the city’s health authorities said on Sunday.

Yanliang District carried out routine inspections on imported frozen food, and one of the samples tested positive for the virus, according to the epidemic prevention and control headquarters of Xi’an.

Local authorities have sealed the goods and disinfected the storage areas, stores and surrounding areas. None of the 109 pieces of imported frozen pork in the storages had been distributed to the market.

All 18 individuals in Xi’an who had contact with the contaminated pork were put under quarantine for medical observation, and all of them tested negative for the virus. The other individual in the city of Weinan is awaiting testing.

Xi’an will continue to strengthen epidemiological investigations and further step up efforts in managing frozen products.