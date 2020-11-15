Fatah, Hamas delegations head to Cairo for reconciliation talks

Fatah and Hamas delegations will head to Cairo to continue their negotiations on internal reconciliation, senior Palestinian officials said on Sunday.

“The Fatah delegation is headed by its Central Committee Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub, and two other senior leaders — Rawhi Fattouh and Ahmed Helles,” Abbas Zaki, a senior Fatah leader, told Xinhua.

“These meetings aim to continue the reconciliation efforts between Fatah and Hamas to end the internal division that will lead to the Palestinian presidential and legislative elections as soon as possible,” Zaki added.

He praised the Egyptian role in sponsoring Palestinian reconciliation, stressing that “those efforts will achieve success in ending the Palestinian division.”

Hazem Qassem, spokesman of Hamas in Gaza, said in a press statement that Hamas will meet Fatah in Cairo to prepare for building a joint strategy to face all challenges against the Palestinian cause.