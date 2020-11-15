Iran, Iraq finalize bilateral defense cooperation

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri announced on Sunday the final steps in the drafting of an Iran-Iraq defense cooperation charter, after meeting with Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Saadoun.

“The two countries have prepared a charter that is now in its final stages and will be signed in the near future,” Baqeri said on the sidelines of the meeting with the Iraqi official, who arrived in Tehran on Friday to discuss military cooperation, official news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian commander said that Iran-Iraq defense cooperation will improve security in Iraq in the current situation, when the United States “is seeking to redeploy terrorists in the region.”

Iran’s chief of staff said the Iraqi high rank delegation has attended an exhibition of the Iranian defense industry, and will meet peer commanders in Iran’s Armed Forces.

The two sides discussed issues related to the defense industry, security in the common border, and cooperation under the form of exchanges of experience, joint military exercises and training, he added.