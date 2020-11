The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 1500 GMT, Nov. 15.

Country Confirmed Cases

World 54,068,330

U.S. 10,908,852

India 8,814,579

Brazil 5,848,959

France 1,915,713

Russia 1,910,149

Spain 1,458,591

Britain 1,347,922

Argentina 1,304,846

Colombia 1,191,634

China 92,444