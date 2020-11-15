New York COVID-19 infection rate ticks down to 2.47 pct: mayor

The COVID-19 infection rate on 7-day average in New York City (NYC) was 2.47 percent, down from 2.83 percent one day earlier, tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday.

“We’re still below 3%, but that could change. We MUST fight back a second wave to keep our schools open,” he said.

“This is a critical weekend and we know what we need to do to beat this pandemic: Wear a mask. Keep six feet apart. Avoid large crowds and gatherings. Wash your hands frequently. Get tested,” he added.

As of Friday, the COVID-19 infection rate on 7-day average in NYC had been ticking up for days, edging toward 3 percent, the threshold to a second wave of the pandemic and an overall closure of NYC schools.

Up to Saturday, there were 24,108 coronavirus deaths and 278,802 confirmed cases in New York City, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor’s office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.