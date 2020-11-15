Singapore reports three new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 58,119, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

All the three cases are imported ones, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. There are no locally transmitted COVID-19 infection.

Among the new cases, two are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India. The remaining case, a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Italy, is an engineer on a work project in Singapore.

All new cases are asymptomatic and were detected from proactive screening and surveillance, the MOH said.

On Sunday, 10 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,029 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 41 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit. Some 21 people, who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

A total of 28 have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.