Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases rise to 434,472, death toll reaches 6,215

Bangladesh reported 2,139 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 434,472 and death toll at 6,215, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,768 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 351,146 including 1,604 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 80.82 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.