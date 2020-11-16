Bolivia’s La Paz allows venues to host alcohol-free, socially-distanced events

The mayor’s office of the city of La Paz, the seat of the Bolivian government has announced that venues could begin to host events as of Saturday, but without alcohol consumption and under strict health measures to curb the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The municipal secretary for economic development, Sergio Siles, said Friday at a press conference the authorization applied to a range of venues, from banquet halls to auditoriums and other locales used to hold parties, graduations and other types of celebrations.

“The objective is to reactivate the economy of La Paz. A decline in new cases of COVID-19 has already been achieved and now (the objective) is to work to maintain health measures, but with the return to commercial and social activities under a new normal,” Siles said.

Venues must also comply with certain requirements, such as installing disinfectant mats and requiring face masks, except when eating or consuming soft drinks, and socially distancing clients and tables.

Bolivia has so far reported 142,889 cases of COVID-19 and 8,825 deaths from the disease, with a fatality rate of 6.1 percent.