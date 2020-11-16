Chile unveils new health rules for foreign visitors

Chile has unveiled new health regulations for visiting foreigners starting Nov. 23, the day it reopens its borders to tourism.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Juan Francisco Galli told reporters that travelers will only be able to enter the country using a single gateway, the Arturo Merino Benitez airport in the capital Santiago.

All other entryways, including other airports, maritime ports and border crossings “remain closed to foreigners, except those who have residence in our country,” Galli said at government headquarters, Palacio de La Moneda.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Health Paula Daza said all foreign visitors must present a negative COVID-19 test taken in the country of origin up to 72 hours before embarking, in addition to contact information and the address of where they will be staying in Chile.

They will also have to have health insurance in case they come down with COVID-19, in order to cover the cost of treatment.

Visitors, foreign and national, from countries “that have community transmission,” according to the World Health Organization, will be required to comply with a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, said Daza.

They will have to sign, upon entering the country, a form agreeing to be “subjected to mandatory monitoring for 14 days,” for which a website has been enabled for them to post updates on any symptoms and contact details daily, Daza said.

In March, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera closed the borders to foreigners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.