Czech Republic reports 1,887 new COVID-19 cases Source: Xinhua| 2020-11-16 18:02:19|Editor: huaxia

The Czech Republic reported 1,887 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, its lowest daily increase in over one month, and 65 deaths, according to data released Monday by the Czech Ministry of Health.

The country with 10.7 million people has reported a total of 460,116 confirmed cases and 6,208 deaths since the pandemic started in March.

Struggling to tide over a second wave of the pandemic, the Czech Republic has been introducing new measures to contain the infection in the country, which has witnessed one of Europe’s fastest-growing COVID-19 surges.