“Freaky” tops North American box office in opening weekend

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions’ comedy horror film “Freaky” took the top spot at the North American box office with 3.71 million U.S. dollars from 2,472 locations in its opening weekend.

The R-rated film also took in an estimated 1.91 million dollars from 20 overseas markets with cinemas in operation to date for a global total of 5.62 million dollars, according to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore.

It’s the 14th Blumhouse title to lead the North American box office in its opening.

Directed by Christopher Landon and starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, the low-budget film with a reported 6-million-dollar cost tells the story of a 17-year-old girl who unintentionally switches bodies with a relentless serial killer and has to race against the clock to reverse the curse.

Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, told Variety magazine that the film “should have a long life in theaters since it won’t have much competition” during the pandemic.

Orr said Landon “has an amazing touch” and “can blend horror and comedy like no other,” Variety reported.

“Freaky” holds an approval rating of 85 percent based on 143 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Focus Features’ “Let Him Go” moved to the second with 1.8 million dollars from 2,458 locations in its second weekend, pushing its North American total to 6.88 million dollars.

Directed by Thomas Bezucha, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Larry Watson, the Western thriller stars two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as a retired sheriff and his wife who leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy.

“The War with Grandpa,” the 101 Studios’ family comedy film, maintained its third position with 1.32 million dollars from 2,145 locations in its sixth weekend for a North American cume of 15.22 million dollars.

Directed by Tim Hill and based upon the novel of the same name by the late American children’s book author Robert Kimmel Smith, the film stars two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro. The plot follows a sixth-grader who works to get his grandfather to move out of his room after he moves in with his family.

Another Focus Features’ film, “Come Play,” landed in fourth with 1.1 million dollars from 1,966 locations in its third weekend for a North American total of 7.31 million dollars.

Directed by Jacob Chase and starring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr., the PG-13 Halloween offering follows the parents of Oliver, a lonely young boy with autism, as they must fight to save their son from a villainous humanoid creature that preys on the innocence of children.

Open Road Films’ action thriller “Honest Thief” finished fifth with 800,000 dollars from 1,843 locations this weekend. After six weeks in theaters, the film has earned 12.38 million dollars in North America.

Directed by Mark Williams and starring Liam Neeson in the title role, the film follows a former bank robber who turns himself into authorities to start a new life after falling in love with a woman, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents who want to devour his fortune.