Museum alliance on Grand Canal established

A museum alliance focusing on the Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, has been established in Nanjing, capital city of east China’s Jiangsu Province, said the Nanjing Museum Monday.

A total of 32 museums along the Grand Canal joined the alliance and signed a development agreement on Nov. 14.

The museums aim to strengthen cooperation in conducting cultural and academic research on the Grand Canal, coordinate exhibitions and educational resources along the canal, and deepen the international influence of the Grand Canal cultural brand.

With a history of more than 2,500 years, the Grand Canal is the world’s longest man-made waterway and stretches from Beijing to Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province.