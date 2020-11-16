NYS COVID-19 test positivity rates trend down: governor

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in the focus areas under New York state’s micro-cluster strategy, where the pandemic has been the most severe in the state, was 4.05 percent on Saturday, down from 4.83 percent one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas was 2.45 percent, down from 2.57 on Friday, he said.

Of the 133,202 tests reported on Saturday, 3,649 were positive, or 2.74 percent of the total, down from 2.92 percent one day earlier, he added.

“What we’re seeing now as COVID rages across the country and the world is what scientists told us time and time again would happen as the colder months arrived,” the governor was quoted as saying in an official release on Sunday. “But we learned from what we went through in New York and we’ve been a step ahead ever since.”

“These next few weeks will be challenging as the holidays arrive. We all want to be with our loved ones, especially after this hard year, but we must remain vigilant. We all have COVID fatigue, but we simply don’t have the luxury of letting our guard down — COVID isn’t tired,” he said.

“If we stay New York Tough and keep up the good work we’ve been doing, wearing our masks, staying socially distant and adhering to gathering limits, we can manage this global surge of COVID, but these next few weeks are key in maintaining our progress,” he added.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 34,016 coronavirus deaths in New York state, the worst in the country.