Russia establishes center for humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order setting up an interdepartmental humanitarian response center to resolve humanitarian issues and rebuild civil infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the order published by the Kremlin, the center is tasked with facilitating the return of displaced people to their home in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Putin also asked the center to help state bodies of Azerbaijan and Armenia to restore civil infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh and create proper conditions for its people to live a normal life.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. The latest round of armed conflict broke out in the region in September, causing heavy casualties and property losses.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Putin signed a joint statement on Monday, agreeing on a complete ceasefire in the region from Tuesday.