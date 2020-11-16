Uruguayan president rules out reversal of reopening despite increase in COVID-19 cases

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said on Sunday that he is not planning to back down from reopening the economy despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“If the opening of society also includes the personal prevention and solidarity of Uruguayans, there will be no major problems. In fact, Uruguay is entering this second wave of coronavirus in the world with restricted cases,” he said.

He added that success in the fight against the novel coronavirus “depends on the government not making mistakes in its guidelines, and also on the population complying with health protocols and showing solidarity with other Uruguayans.”

In total, Uruguay had registered 3,957 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, with 64 deaths, according to the National Emergency System.

The capital city of Montevideo has reported the highest number of currently active cases at 421, followed by the department of Canelones with 84.

In June, the country managed to reduce the number of active cases to one digit under Lacalle Pou’s “responsible freedom” policy, which lifted many restrictions and appealed to individual responsibility.

However, with new outbreaks occurring in recent weeks, the country has seen a rebound in cases.