Bangladesh to conduct mobile court drives to ensure mask wearing

The Bangladeshi government has decided to conduct mobile court drives to ensure that the people wear face masks outdoors.

Spokesman Khandker Anwarul Islam made the announcement after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

Islam said they already directed the concerned authorities to conduct mobile court operations and take tougher stance to pursue the government order regarding mandatory use of face masks amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19.

Mask wearing at all public and private institutions, market places and other places of worship were made mandatory again last month in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh reported 2,139 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 434,472 and death toll at 6,215 since March 8, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30.