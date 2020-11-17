Chinese vice premier stresses improving archaeological work

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed the need to enhance the country’s archaeological undertakings, while identifying a range of areas for improvement.

Problems that need to be addressed include the lack of professionals, insufficient protection and utilization, and weak academic support, Sun told seminar last week on ancient grotto protection and archaeological work.

She urged efforts to further crack down on crimes related to cultural relics, promote international exchanges and cooperation, nurture skilled talents and give more play to scientific research in this regard.

The seminar was held in the city of Luoyang, in central China’s Henan Province, where an array of renowned cultural relics and heritage sites are located, such as Longmen Grottoes and the Erlitou Relics.