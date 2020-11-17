Collaboration, economic integration crucial to global economy: CDF co-chair

Ginni Rometty, co-chair of the ongoing China Development Forum (CDF) 2020, has called for efforts to boost collaboration and economic integration at a forum themed “Economic Recovery and International Cooperation in a Post-Pandemic Era.”

Rometty, also the executive chairman of IBM, said the world is undergoing profound changes battling through a once-in-a-century pandemic, resulting in economic upheaval.

“Make no mistake, the challenges we are facing are global in nature, and so are the solutions,” she said.

Opposing proposals of decoupling the global financial and banking systems, Rometty said such an act would have negative ripple effects on the global economy at a time when more business and financial certainties are needed.

Stressing the importance of collaboration on multiple fronts, she said cooperation and economic integration have tremendous positive power not only in providing market stability but also in helping the world become more secure and peaceful.

“If we can’t collaborate on trade, then how could we collaborate on vaccine research? If we can’t collaborate on technology standards, how can we collaborate on things as important as climate change?” Rometty said.

She also urged efforts to develop technologies responsibly that don’t unnecessarily create barriers between countries, businesses and people while forging new education models and training that enable more people to succeed in the future economy.

“These challenges require us to collaborate to find pragmatic solutions together. This is why CDF plays such a critical role,” Rometty said.

Hosted by the Development Research Center of the State Council, CDF is a high-level platform bringing together people from international institutions, academia and companies worldwide.

Since its establishment in 2000, the forum has held 20 sessions.