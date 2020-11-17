Countries have shared interest to remain interconnected: Singapore minister

Given the common global challenges and integrated networks in today’s world, countries and companies have a shared and unavoidable interest to remain interconnected, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has said.

“COVID-19 has been an important reminder of how inextricably interdependent we are, and that economic independence is not a viable option,” the minister said in his speech delivered at the 11th Caixin Summit with a theme of Rebuilding Global Trust.

Interdependence enhances global security, as parties have shared interests in one another’s success instead of a zero-sum mentality, he noted.

There are historical opportunities as well as historical responsibilities for countries to achieve greater interdependence and connectivity, so that they can leverage on their respective comparative advantages, he said.

As leaders and members of the global community, “we must work together to rebuild domestic confidence and international trust”, to benefit from greater interdependence, and to emerge stronger beyond COVID-19, Chan Chun Sing said.