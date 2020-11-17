Dramatic drop projected for Thanksgiving travel in U.S.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) Travel has projected that less than 50 million Americans will hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, the most dramatic one-year drop since the Great Recession in 2008.

“Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving — a drop from 55 million in 2019,” the group said in its annual Thanksgiving travel report.

“However, as the holiday approaches and Americans monitor the public health landscape, including rising COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine restrictions and CDC (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) travel health notices, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers will be even lower,” it added.

With millions sticking closer to home during the Thanksgiving holiday to protect loved ones both within and beyond their household, AAA foresees at least a 10 percent drop in travel, which would be the greatest year-over-year decrease since the economy plunged in 2008.

AAA published the predictions in a Thursday report, using economic forecasting and research from IHS Markit to make the calculations. The findings defined this year’s “Thanksgiving holiday travel period” as the five-day stretch from Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 29.

The United States reported 143,408 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a record daily increase since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, CDC said on Thursday.