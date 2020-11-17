Estonia seeks to stay open despite virus

The leaders of Estonia have jointly called on their compatriots to follow the rules to stop the spread of coronavirus so the country can stay open.

In short video messages published on social media, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Speaker of the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) Henn Polluaas and Prime Minister Juri Ratas called for a joint effort and said that everyone should do their part and follow the social distancing rules to enable the authorities to keep bans and orders “to a minimum,” to avoid the need to close down the country, to keep schools open and to preserve jobs.

The three leaders were shown washing their hands and wearing face masks before speaking. They stressed the need to “work together” now, just like in the spring, in order to “keep the virus under control.”

In the past 14 days, the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population reached a record high of 178.7, the Estonian Health Board said on Friday.

“The wildfire spread of coronavirus has caused a medical state of emergency in Estonia. The number of individuals who require hospital treatment is increasing rapidly,” the Health Board said.

Effective Nov. 16, the Estonian government will impose new restrictions on visiting shops, shopping centers, and catering and entertainment establishments. Attendance at public events will be limited to 750 people.

Catering and entertainment establishments will have to remain closed between 12 midnight and 6 a.m. However, they will still be allowed to provide takeaway services.

