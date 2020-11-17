France regaining control over COVID-19 thanks to lockdowns imposed: health minister

France is regaining control over the coronavirus thanks to recent lockdown measures introduced by the government, the country’s Health Minister Oliver Veran said Tuesday.

“We are in a phase where the pandemic is decreasing, even if it remains at a high level,” Veran told local media a day after France’s daily new cases dropped to a more than one-month low. “It means that the measures adopted by the government are working.”

France imposed a nationwide lockdown initially for a one-month period starting on Oct. 30 due to a sharp rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Though the virus “was circulating a little less rapidly,” the minister said he cannot give a date for the end of the national lockdown, and travel restrictions will not be lifted on Dec. 1.

France on Monday reported 9,406 new cases, sharply down from 27,228 on Sunday, according to its health ministry. So far, a total of 1,991,233 infections have been recorded in France.