India’s exports dip by over 14 percent in April-October

India’s total exports, including merchandise and services, during April-October are estimated to be worth 265.09 billion U.S. dollars, exhibiting a negative growth of -14.53 percent over the same period last year, said an official statement issued by the federal ministry of commerce and industry.

It further added that the overall imports during April-October are estimated to be 248.58 billion U.S. dollars, exhibiting a negative growth of -31.89 percent over the same period last year.

The overall trade surplus for April-October is estimated at 16.52 billion U.S. dollars, as compared to the deficit of 54.83 billion U.S. dollars in April-October 2019-20, said the ministry’s foreign trade data.

The merchandise exports in October were 24.89 billion U.S. dollars, as compared to 26.23 billion U.S. dollars in October 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of -5.12 percent.

Cumulative value of exports for the period April-October was 150.14 billion U.S. dollars as against 185.40 billion U.S. dollars during the period April-October 2019, thereby registering a negative growth of -19.02 percent.

Non-petroleum and non-Gems and jewellery exports in October 2020 were 20.31 billion U.S. dollars, as compared to 19.07 billion U.S. dollars in October 2019, thus registering a positive growth of 6.51 percent.

Non-petroleum and Non-Gems and Jewellery exports in April-October 2020 were 124.82 billion U.S. dollars, as compared to 137.72 billion U.S. dollars for the corresponding period in 2019, which is a decrease of -9.37 percent.

Total imports during the last month of October were 33.61 billion U.S. dollars, which is a decline of -11.53 percent over imports of 37.99 billion U.S. dollars in October 2019, added the ministry’s statement.