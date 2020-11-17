Peru’s gov’t guarantees continuity of mining investment

Peru’s government will guarantee the continuity of investment in the country’s mining and energy sectors, the new Minister of Energy and Mines Carlos Herrera Descalzi has said.

In addition, the ministry will take steps to ensure energy and mining projects, which represent 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), are sustainable, Herrera Descalzi told state news agency Andina.

“These eight months (until a new government is installed on July 28, 2021) will serve to propose a future and development alternatives for the next government,” said the minister.

Herrera Descalzi, who was appointed by the new government of President Manuel Merino after now ex-president Martin Vizcarra was impeached on Monday, noted mining investment helped create jobs and fund public spending on healthcare, education and infrastructure.

From January to September of this year, despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, investment in the mining sector amounted to 2.9 billion U.S. dollars, according to official data.

According to projections for 2021, Peru has an investment portfolio of about 3.4 billion U.S. dollars in projects in the extractive sector.