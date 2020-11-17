Peruvian Congress’s new leader pledges to restore “hope” to people

The newly-elected president of the Peruvian Congress, Francisco Sagasti, on Monday pledged to do “everything possible” to restore hope to the people and show them that “they can trust us (politicians).”

“It is not a moment of celebration. We have too many problems, tragedies and difficulties … It is a moment of reflection, it is time to ask ourselves where we lost our way, improve and move towards a better future,” Sagasti said in his first speech.

As a member of the Purple Party, Sagasti won a majority of 97 votes in Congress, after a failed election on Sunday and tense negotiations that went on for more than 48 hours.

According to the Peruvian Constitution, Sagasti will serve as Peru’s president until July 28, 2021. His successor will be decided through presidential elections due in April next year.

Sagasti, 76, trained as an industrial engineer, graduated from the National University of Engineering in Lima, and held public posts during the military government of Juan Velasco Alvarado (1968-1975).

Peru has been roiled in the past six days as demonstrators took to the streets to protest ex-President Martin Vizcarra’s ouster, with clashes leaving two protesters dead, around 90 injured and eight missing.

In the past four years, Peru has had three presidents: Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), Vizcarra (2018-2020) and Manuel Merino, the former president of Congress who took the place of Vizcarra on Nov. 10 but resigned on Nov. 15, following the protests.