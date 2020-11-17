Russia records 22,410 new COVID-19 cases, 442 more deaths

Russia has recorded 22,410 coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, bringing its national caseload to 1,971,013, the country’s COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

The latest figures showed that 442 coronavirus-related deaths were registered over the past day, a record high of daily fatalities, pushing the total death toll to 33,931.

The total number of coronavirus infections for Moscow, which is hit the hardest by the pandemic in Russia, stood at 522,456, including 5,882 new cases.

Russia remains the fifth in the world and the second in Europe in terms of the COVID-19 caseload.

As of Monday, over 69.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.