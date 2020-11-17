Turkey seeks detention of 54 for alleged links to failed coup

Turkish prosecutors issued detention warrants for 54 people over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016, state-run Anadolu agency reported Tuesday.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 19 provinces across the country to catch the suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul, Anadolu said.

Those targeted in operations, including soldiers, were responsible for the network’s structure in the Turkish Armed Forces, it added.

So far, 23 of them have been detained, according to Anadolu.

The Turkish government blames the network headed by the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed.