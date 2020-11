Turkish police launched on Tuesday a large-scale operation against drug dealers in the country’s largest city Istanbul, state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Anti-narcotic teams conducted 46 operations simultaneously to capture 46 suspects who were identified after about a year of technical and physical follow-up.

Police units also seized multiple narcotics during the raids backed by special operation teams, sniffer dogs, and helicopters.

Some of the suspects have already been detained.